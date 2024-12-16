Some Minnesota Democrats are planning to attend the Jan. 20 inauguration ceremony of President-Elect Donald Trump, but others plan to sit it out or are still weighing whether to attend.
Will Minnesota Democrats attend Trump’s inauguration?
At least one will not attend, another leads the inaugural committee and some are still on the fence. Minnesota’s GOP members will be there.
Trump’s inauguration will coincide with Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and Rep. Ilhan Omar, a fierce critic of Trump, told Axios she plans to attend MLK events that day instead. “Why risk any chaos that might be up here?” the Minnesota Democrat said.
Omar won’t be the only Democrat ditching Trump’s inauguration. Axios reports that more than a dozen other congressional Democrats will not go.
Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who chairs the bipartisan Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies, plans to attend Trump’s inauguration. The committee she leads is responsible for planning the event, working on everything from picking the inaugural theme to choosing who gets a speaker slot on inauguration day.
Rep. Angie Craig’s office confirmed she plans to attend Trump’s inauguration, as does incoming Rep. Kelly Morrison.
Sen. Tina Smith’s office said the senator is still finalizing her schedule and does not yet know if she will attend.
Rep. Betty McCollum is also still weighing whether to attend, but if she does not go, it will be for logistical reasons, her office said.
Minnesota’s four Republican members of Congress backed Trump’s 2024 White House and all four plan to attend.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
