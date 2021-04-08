The Wild was winning games earlier in the season without getting contributions from its power play.

Now that the unit is up and running, look what can happen.

In its most dominant offensive performance of the year, the Wild outran the Avalanche by scoring four times on the power play en route to a 8-3 rout Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center.

"It helps," captain Jared Spurgeon said. "Obviously, at the start of the year we were scoring goals at even strength and that was carrying us. As the season goes on, the games get tighter. You're going to need one on the power play when you get those chances.

"The guys did a good job finishing on those chances we had."

After beginning the season with the worst unit in the NHL, scoring just three goals in 50 opportunities, the Wild has started to show signs it's leaving that rut behind.

Over the last 15 games, the team has 13 power play goals to climb out of the basement of the league – sitting 27th overall at 14.8 percent after its 4-for-5 night against Colorado.

"We're doing the right things," coach Dean Evason said.

Spurgeon was one of three players to pick up three points against the Avalanche.

Kirill Kaprizov chipped in an assist to go along with his two goals. Victor Rask had three assists, setting a career high with all three points coming on the power play.

And Kevin Fiala paced the entire group, recording his first career hat trick during a four-point showing.

In all, 11 different players tallied at least a point.

"I feel like all the lines are rolling tonight," Fiala said. "Everybody was going, and they had it tough against every [one] of our lines. If we keep it up, it's going to be great for us."

Luke Johnson scored his first NHL goal, a rising shot off the rush to put the Wild up by two goals in the first period.

"It's special, for sure," Johnson said. "Obviously, grow up dreaming about that moment and to have my family in tonight too just meant a lot. Definitely remember this night, for sure."

Ryan Hartman also participated in the scoring parade, his second goal in as many games.

His goal came after he briefly left the action in the first period after absorbing a high hit from Colorado's Jacob MacDonald. Hartman returned for the second period. MacDonald wasn't penalized on the play.

"[The officials] talked it over, and all four of them said they were watching the net where the puck was and didn't see it," Hartman said. "So, I'm sure the league will figure that one out."