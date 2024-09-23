Wild

Wild’s Matt Boldy sidelined because of a lower-body injury

Coach John Hynes said one of the Wild’s top players will be out week-to-week.

By Sarah McLellan

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 23, 2024 at 7:56PM
Matt Boldy, left, and Kirill Kaprizov battled during Wild practice Thursday at Tria Rink in St. Paul. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Less than a week into training camp, the Wild are already down a key player.

Forward Matt Boldy did not practice Monday and is considered week-to-week because of a lower-body injury.

Boldy did not play in the Wild’s preseason opener Saturday at Winnipeg but did skate earlier in the day. The team had a day off Sunday before returning to the ice Monday to practice the penalty kill, which was going to include Boldy.

Coach John Hynes said the team anticipated Boldy being ready to return near the end of camp.

The Wild’s final preseason game is Oct. 4 at Chicago before the season opener Oct. 10 vs. Columbus at Xcel Energy Center.

Last season, Boldy finished with 29 goals and 40 assists for 69 points. The 23-year-old was the 12th overall pick in the 2019 draft out of the U.S. national team development program. He played two seasons at Boston College before joining the Wild.

Sarah McLellan

Minnesota Wild and NHL

Sarah McLellan covers the Wild and NHL. Before joining the Star Tribune in November 2017, she spent five years covering the Coyotes for The Arizona Republic.

