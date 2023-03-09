The Wild will be without leading scorer Kirill Kaprizov for three to four weeks after the All-Star was injured on Wednesday night.

The team announced the timetable for return after a "lower-body injury" on Thursday.

The 25-year-old winger left Wednesday's 4-2 victory in Winnipeg during the third period because of a lower body injury. While protecting the puck, he was the victim of a clumsy check by Jets defenseman Logan Stanley, who stands 6-7. Stanley fell on top of Kaprizov and the Wild's leading scorer did the splits. No penalty was called, and Kaprizov's left leg appeared to bend awkwardly. He took a few moments to gather himself before rejoining play and eventually skating gingerly to the bench.

"He stopped and I tried to finish my check on him," Stanley told the Winnipeg Free Press. "I wasn't expecting him to go down. It's just an unfortunate play."

Kaprizov, who has 39 goals and 35 assists in 65 games, is 17th in the NHL with 74 points. He set Wild records in all three scoring categories last season with 47 goals and 61 assists for 108 points.

With Kaprizov out, Sammy Walker was called up from Iowa.

The Wild is 25th in the NHL this season with 179 goals, meaning Kaprizov has a hand in 41 percent of the team's goals.

Wednesday's victory moved the Wild into a first-place tie with Dallas atop the Central Division with 81 points, although Dallas played a Buffalo on Thursday night.

The Wild will fly to California on Friday and play at San Jose on Saturday night.

Walker, a 23-year-old former Gophers center, has 24 goals and 20 assists in 50 games for Iowa. He has played in six NHL games his season and has one goal.

Walker was a seventh-round pick by Tampa Bay in 2017 out of Edina High School. After four seasons with the Gophers, he chose not to sign with the Lightning and got a two-year, entry level deal with the Wild last summer.

Defenseman signed

Kyle Masters, the Wild's fourth round pick in the 2021 draft, was signed to a three-year, entry-level deal that starts next season.

The 19-year-old defenseman has 11 goals and 48 assists in 58 games for Kamloops of the Western Hockey League.

He's the fourth former draft pick signed to an entry-level deal in the past month, joining defenseman David Spacek, who plays for Sherbrooke of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League; center Hunter Haight (Barrie, Ontario Hockey League); and winger Caedan Bankier (Kamloops, WHL).