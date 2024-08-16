A red air quality alert will be in effect across northwestern Minnesota beginning Friday afternoon, and the unhealthy outdoor conditions will last through Sunday.
Wildfire smoke sets off red air quality alert for northwest Minnesota
Smoky conditions will last until at least Sunday.
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency said in a news release Friday morning that heavy ground-level smoke from wildfires is expected to move across the Red River Valley and reach the Minnesota border around 3 p.m. Affected area includes East Grand Forks and Moorhead.
The Fargo/Moorhead area will be affected around 6 p.m. Friday and the pollution will move into northern Minnesota by Saturday afternoon. The MPCA said that red air quality — a level considered unhealthy for everyone — may improve to orange Saturday. The alert area could also expand as northerly winds behind a strong low-pressure system pull smoke south.
