Greater Minnesota

Wildfire smoke sets off red air quality alert for northwest Minnesota

Smoky conditions will last until at least Sunday.

By Kim Hyatt

Star Tribune

August 16, 2024 at 3:12PM
FILE - Heavy smoke from Canadian wildfires blankets downtown St. Paul in June 2023. (Jerry Holt/Star Tribune)

A red air quality alert will be in effect across northwestern Minnesota beginning Friday afternoon, and the unhealthy outdoor conditions will last through Sunday.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency said in a news release Friday morning that heavy ground-level smoke from wildfires is expected to move across the Red River Valley and reach the Minnesota border around 3 p.m. Affected area includes East Grand Forks and Moorhead.

The Fargo/Moorhead area will be affected around 6 p.m. Friday and the pollution will move into northern Minnesota by Saturday afternoon. The MPCA said that red air quality — a level considered unhealthy for everyone — may improve to orange Saturday. The alert area could also expand as northerly winds behind a strong low-pressure system pull smoke south.

Kim Hyatt

Reporter

Kim Hyatt reports on North Central Minnesota. She previously covered Hennepin County courts.

See More

More from Greater Minnesota

See More
Greater Minnesota

Wildfire smoke sets off red air quality alert for northwest Minnesota

Smoky conditions will last until at least Sunday.

St. Cloud

Gustavus Adolphus teammate charged with reckless driving in crash that killed hockey player

St. Cloud

Mother won’t be charged after investigators ID baby girl left in box in Sherburne County in 1989