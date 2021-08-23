DULUTH — A wildfire began Sunday on the east end of Isle Royale, a Lake Superior island about 35 miles from Grand Portage, Minn.
Isle Royale National Park says the Horne fire, near the shore of Duncan Bay, is about 200 acres. Because of drought conditions and elevated fire danger, the Park instituted several closures of campgrounds, trails, docks, and camping zones. Isle Royale is an isolated 206 square-mile island and national park within the boundaries of Michigan. Find more information on the fire here.
Jana Hollingsworth • 218-508-2450
