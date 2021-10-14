I've written about the stalemate between streaming services like Hulu and YouTube TV and the parent company that owns regional sports networks like Bally Sports North for long enough now that it's no longer an impasse.

It's the past.

It's been a year since BSN (formerly Fox Sports North) left those two major streaming services, frustrating fans nationally and specifically those locally who had signed up for a cheaper way to watch the Twins, Wild, Wolves and other local teams.

If you've kept those streaming services in hopes that something might change ... sorry, but you should prepare to continue to be frustrated as we head into another season of the Wild and Wolves on TV.

I talked about that on Thursday's Daily Delivery podcast with Jason Gurwin of The Streamable.

Here are a few takeaways:

*"Unfortunately since the last time we talked, for most games on Bally Sports North not much has changed," Gurwin said, adding that in terms of no contract streaming packages only DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) is available, at $85 a month. "Not a lot has changed for the immediate near future for Wild and Wolves fans to watch games."

*OK, but we keep hearing a lot about direct-to-consumer apps that Sinclair, the parent company that runs regional sports networks like Bally Sports North, wants to launch.

"Chris Ripley, CEO of Sinclair ... says he expects one to launch before the start of the MLB season. I am a skeptic that is going to happen," Gurwin said. "I think Major League Baseball at this point would be thrilled for Sinclair and their Diamond Sports RSNs went bankrupt and be able to take over those channels and do some direct-to-consumer streaming service."

Indeed, Commissioner Rob Manfred had some pointed comments recently for Sinclair.

MLB getting involved might be good for consumers in the long run. In the short-term? The situation is not great.

*So what should a Wild or Wolves fan in this market do? Well, Wild fans could get a Hulu subscription for the handful of games exclusively on Hulu (like Friday's opener) and on TNT, a total of about 13. Out of market fans can sign up for ESPN+ ($7 a month) and get almost every Wild game.

But if you live here and want to watch them all? Either pay up or get creative.

"DirecTV Stream, satellite or cable. In terms of legal options, that's the move," Gurwin said. "People are going to find alternative ways to watch games."