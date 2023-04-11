7 p.m. Tuesday vs. Winnipeg • Xcel Energy Center • BSN Extra, 100.3-FM

Wild update: The Wild wrap up the home portion of their schedule before closing out the regular season on Thursday at Nashville. Another victory at Xcel Energy Center would give the Wild 26 for the season. In their past 15 matchups with the Jets, the Wild have won 11 times. Forwards Matt Boldy, Marcus Foligno, Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello all have four points apiece against Winnipeg this season. The Wild are 6-3-2 in the second half of a back-to-back.

Jets update: Like the Wild, the Jets were in action on Monday, routing the Sharks 6-2 behind three goals in the first period and three more in the third for their fourth victory in five games. Winnipeg is battling for the second and final wild card spot in the Western Conference. The Jets are 0-3 vs. the Wild this season. They are also 19-19-1 on the road.