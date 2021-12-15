Minnesota's theater of seasons will be on full display Wednesday with everything from record warmth and the potential for severe weather to heavy rainfall, fierce winds and even a little bit of snow, all within a few hours.

And throw in pockets of dense fog Wednesday morning to complete the experience.

A fast-moving warm front will push temperatures to near 60 degrees in the Twin Cities and likely over 60 in southeastern Minnesota by early afternoon before a cold front swings through initiating a rapid temperature drop that will send the mercury plunging below freezing by nightfall and triggering strong storms.

"Please do have a way to get weather warnings," said Caleb Grunzke, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen. "Storms will be moving very fast and you won't have much time to react."

Winds blowing at more than 50 mph will be the main threat as the warm air from the south and cold air from the north collide over Minnesota. The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for a large area of southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities.

But it could be more volatile. The southern third of Minnesota has a marginal to moderate risk of seeing severe weather on Wednesday, including strong thunderstorms and tornados, Grunzke said.

Minnesota has not seen severe weather in December since .75 inch hail stones fell on Dec. 5, 2001 in Eyota in southeastern Minnesota, said Pete Boulay of the Minnesota Climatology Office. And the state has never seen a tornado in the last month of the year, though records only go back to 1950, Grunzke said.

The Twin Cities is likely to break the high temperature record for Dec. 15 – just 51 degrees – and the one-day temperature spike could set records all across southern Minnesota before cold air charges in behind. Storms are most likely to begin in the late afternoon when the temperature freefall is expected to begin, Grunzke said.

Rain will change to snow across western Minnesota with 1 to 2 inches possible late Wednesday. A dusting of snow is possible in the Twin Cities, Grunzke said.

"It could be interesting." Boulay said.

The rest of the week will be cold and quiet and more December-like with highs in the 20s and lows in the teens, Grunzke said.