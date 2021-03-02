GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS

1. Max Pacioretty, Vegas: The winger scored twice, including the winner in overtime.

2. Mark Stone, Vegas: The captain became the first NHL player with five primary assists in a game since December 2017.

3. Marcus Foligno, Wild: The winger had two goals and an assist.

BY THE NUMBERS

0 Power-play chances for the Wild.

2 Third-period goals for the Golden Knights to tie the score at 4-4.

3 Shots in the third period for the Wild compared to 11 for the Golden Knights.

SARAH McLELLAN