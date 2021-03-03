9 p.m. at Vegas • T-Mobile Arena • FSN Plus, 100.3-FM

Another shot at Golden Knights

Preview: After blowing a two-goal lead and falling 5-4 in overtime on Monday to the Golden Knights, the Wild faces Vegas one more time before moving on to Arizona. The team will have to make a lineup change, as C Ryan Hartman suffered a lower-body injury Monday and won't play in the rematch. D Brad Hunt is the only extra available on the roster, but Fs Luke Johnson, Gerald Mayhew and Kyle Rau are on the taxi squad. The severity of Hartman's injury is unclear, as he continues to get evaluated.

Players to watch: RW Marcus Foligno is coming off a three-point effort that included a pair of goals. LW Jordan Greenway ended an eight-game goalless drought Monday. … Golden Knights RW Mark Stone set up all five of Vegas' goals last game. Like Foligno, LW Max Pacioretty also scored twice and had an assist in Monday's action.

Numbers: The Wild penalty kill has surrendered two goals in each of the past two games. The team also didn't have a power play Monday for the first time this season. … Vegas is 9-2-1 at home. The Golden Knights have also won three in a row.

Injuries: Wild F Marcus Johansson (upper body) and Hartman (lower body) are out. Golden Knights G Robin Lehner (upper body) and D Brayden McNabb (lower body) are also out.

Sarah McLellan