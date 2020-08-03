STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS

1. Alex Stalock, Wild: Stopped all 28 shots he faced for the shutout in only his second career playoff start.

2. Jared Spurgeon, Wild: The defenseman scored twice and set up another.

3. Kevin Fiala, Wild: Scored his first playoff goal with the Wild only 2:50 in.

BY THE NUMBERS

2 Assists for Eric Staal.

2 Shots apiece for Vancouver’s Elias Pettersson, J.T. Miller and Quinn Hughes.

SARAH McLELLAN