STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS
1. Alex Stalock, Wild: Stopped all 28 shots he faced for the shutout in only his second career playoff start.
2. Jared Spurgeon, Wild: The defenseman scored twice and set up another.
3. Kevin Fiala, Wild: Scored his first playoff goal with the Wild only 2:50 in.
BY THE NUMBERS
2 Assists for Eric Staal.
2 Shots apiece for Vancouver’s Elias Pettersson, J.T. Miller and Quinn Hughes.
SARAH McLELLAN
