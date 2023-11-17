Jonas Brodin
Born: Karlstad
International scene: Six appearances for Sweden and won a gold medal at the 2012 World Juniors.
Fast fact: First NHL game he saw in person was the Wild vs. Edmonton while he was in Canada for the World Juniors.
Joel Eriksson Ek
Born: Karlstad
International scene: Captured gold with Sweden at the 2017 World Championships.
Fast fact: Skated for the same Swedish Hockey League team, Färjestad BK, as his dad, Clas.
Filip Gustavsson
Born: Skellefteå
International scene: Went 5-1 to help Sweden earn silver at the 2018 World Juniors.
Fast fact: Played forward until he was 12 years old before becoming a full-time goalie.
Marcus Johansson
Born: Landskrona
International scene: Picked up a silver medal with Sweden at the 2014 Winter Olympics.
Fast fact: His older brother, Martin, has played pro hockey in Sweden and Finland.
Jesper Wallstedt
Born: Vasteras
International scene: Named the top goaltender at the 2022 World Juniors.
Fast fact: Trains in Stockholm during the offseason; the 2021 first-round pick hasn't played an NHL game yet.