Jonas Brodin

Born: Karlstad

International scene: Six appearances for Sweden and won a gold medal at the 2012 World Juniors.

Fast fact: First NHL game he saw in person was the Wild vs. Edmonton while he was in Canada for the World Juniors.

Joel Eriksson Ek

Born: Karlstad

International scene: Captured gold with Sweden at the 2017 World Championships.

Fast fact: Skated for the same Swedish Hockey League team, Färjestad BK, as his dad, Clas.

Filip Gustavsson

Born: Skellefteå

International scene: Went 5-1 to help Sweden earn silver at the 2018 World Juniors.

Fast fact: Played forward until he was 12 years old before becoming a full-time goalie.

Marcus Johansson

Born: Landskrona

International scene: Picked up a silver medal with Sweden at the 2014 Winter Olympics.

Fast fact: His older brother, Martin, has played pro hockey in Sweden and Finland.

Jesper Wallstedt

Born: Vasteras

International scene: Named the top goaltender at the 2022 World Juniors.

Fast fact: Trains in Stockholm during the offseason; the 2021 first-round pick hasn't played an NHL game yet.