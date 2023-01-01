Tap the bookmark to save this article.

STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS

1. Ryan Hartman, Wild: Delivered a pair of goals, including the game-winner.

2. Jared Spurgeon, Wild: The captain scored an insurance goal, chipped in an assist and blocked a game-high six shots.

3. Jordan Greenway, Wild: The winger also had a goal and assist.

BY THE NUMBERS

1 Assist for Mats Zuccarello to reach 40 points for the eighth time in his NHL career.

8 Victories for the Wild over their past 10 games.

9 Players on the Wild who picked up at least a point.