GAME RECAP
STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS
1. Cam Talbot, Wild: The goalie secured his second shutout of the season after making 37 saves.
2. Kirill Kaprizov, Wild: The rookie scored his 11th goal of the season and had a team-high three shots.
3. Jonas Brodin, Wild: The defenseman had an assist during an effective 23 minutes, 30 seconds of ice time.
BY THE NUMBERS
2 Wild goals on eight shots through two periods.
11 Shots by the Wild, which tied the franchise record for fewest in a game.
18:27 Ice time for defenseman Matt Dumba in his return to the lineup from injury.
SARAH McLELLAN
