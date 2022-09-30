Tap the bookmark to save this article.

The Wild reduced their training camp roster to 40 Friday by sending five players to their American Hockey League team in Des Moines.

Headed to the Iowa Wild are forward Sam Hentges, Vladislav Firstov, Damien Giroux and Mikey Milne; and goaltender Hunter Jones.

Hentges, 23, was a seventh round selection in 2018. The former Totino Grace standout played four seasons at St. Cloud State and was on the U.S. Olympic team earlier this year.

Firstov, a 21-year-old Russian, was a second-round pick in 2019 who played college hockey at UConn before joining Iowa at the end of last season.

The 22-year-old Giroux was a fifth rounder in 2018 who has 10 goals in 82 in his past two seasons with Iowa.

A third round pick by the Wild this summer, Milne had 81 points in 68 games for the Winnipeg Ice of the Western Hockey League last season. He is 20.

Jones, 22, split last season between the Iowa Wild and the Iowa Heartlanders of the ECHL. He was a second-round pick in 2019.