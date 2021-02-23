STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS
1. Marcus Foligno, Wild: The winger registered a Gordie Howe hat trick with a goal, assist and fight against the Sharks.
2. Mats Zuccarello, Wild: The winger scored a goal and set up three others.
3. Ryan Hartman, Wild: The center extended his point streak to three games by assisting on a pair of goals.
BY THE NUMBERS
1 Goal for rookie Kirill Kaprizov, who continues to lead NHL rookies and the Wild in points with 13.
9 Points for Zuccarello's line with Kaprizov and center Victor Rask.
31 Saves for Wild goalie Kaapo Kahkonen in his third straight win.
