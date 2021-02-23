STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS

1. Marcus Foligno, Wild: The winger registered a Gordie Howe hat trick with a goal, assist and fight against the Sharks.

2. Mats Zuccarello, Wild: The winger scored a goal and set up three others.

3. Ryan Hartman, Wild: The center extended his point streak to three games by assisting on a pair of goals.

BY THE NUMBERS

1 Goal for rookie Kirill Kaprizov, who continues to lead NHL rookies and the Wild in points with 13.

9 Points for Zuccarello's line with Kaprizov and center Victor Rask.

31 Saves for Wild goalie Kaapo Kahkonen in his third straight win.

SARAH McLELLAN