GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS

1. Kaapo Kahkonen, Wild: Was perfect in relief, posting 17 saves after taking over in the second period.

2. Zach Parise, Wild: Scored his first goal, the game-winner.

3. Joel Eriksson Ek, Wild: Continued his strong start, tallying his team-leading third goal and adding an assist.

by the numbers

0 Goals for the Sharks during three power plays.

2 Points for winger Jordan Greenway, who is tied for the team lead (5) with Eriksson Ek and Kirill Kaprizov.

sarah mclellan