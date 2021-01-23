GAME RECAP
STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS
1. Kaapo Kahkonen, Wild: Was perfect in relief, posting 17 saves after taking over in the second period.
2. Zach Parise, Wild: Scored his first goal, the game-winner.
3. Joel Eriksson Ek, Wild: Continued his strong start, tallying his team-leading third goal and adding an assist.
by the numbers
0 Goals for the Sharks during three power plays.
2 Points for winger Jordan Greenway, who is tied for the team lead (5) with Eriksson Ek and Kirill Kaprizov.
sarah mclellan
