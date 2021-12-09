Wild gameday

9:30 p.m. at San Jose Sharks • SAP Center • BSN, 107.9-FM

Wild update: The Wild's 37 points through 25 games are the most in franchise history. After the 4-1 victory at Edmonton on Tuesday at the start of this four-game trip, the Wild improved to 5-2-1 over its past eight road contests. LW Kirill Kaprizov's six-game point streak is the longest by a Wild player this season. D Jonas Brodin has seven points over his past seven games. In its previous meeting this season with the Sharks, the Wild fell 4-1 at Xcel Energy Center on Nov. 16.

Sharks update: The Sharks snapped a two-game losing streak on Tuesday by rallying 5-3 against the Flames at home. That victory gave San Jose 29 points, only three behind Edmonton for third place in the Pacific Division. Overall, the team is 6-4-1 on home ice. C Tomas Hertl scored a hat trick vs. Calgary, the fourth of his career. His 12 goals lead the team, followed by LW Timo Meier's 11.