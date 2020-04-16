Wild forward Jordan Greenway is participating in a 14-day livestreaming virtual hockey marathon to benefit COVID-19 relief efforts.

The fundraiser, Hockey2Help, started Wednesday and includes other NHLers like Mitch Marner, Mika Zibanejad and Alex Tuck. Iowa Wild forward J.T. Brown is also playing.

Throughout the 14 days, gamers will host streaming marathons and a 3-on-3 double elimination tournament that can be watched at Twitch.tv/Nasher. The action is benefiting Second Harvest in Canada and Volunteers of America, two organizations working to deliver essential services to seniors and the most vulnerable in communities across the U.S. and Canada.

Viewers who donate will have the chance to win prizes, hockey experiences and memorabilia.