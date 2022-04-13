Wild center Ryan Hartman was fined by the NHL for unsportsmanlike conduct at Tuesday's 5-1 victory over the Oilers.

The fine was $4,250, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Hartman took exception to Oilers forward Evander Kane's rough treatment of Wild winger Kirill Kaprizov midway through the third period and, after an altercation, made a hand gesture toward Kane that was clearly caught by TV cameras.

Hartman got a minor for roughing and 10-minute misconduct.

"He gave Kirill a shot from behind in a very vulnerable spot," Hartman said after the game about Kane. "It goes to show we had five guys in there. They didn't have one guy in there to help him."

The money goes to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.