The Wild started its franchise-long nine-game homestand with a loss, and that's also how the team finished this stint in St. Paul.

Despite rattling off seven straight wins after falling to the Predators on March 13, the Wild couldn't keep that momentum going and stumbled 4-3 in overtime to the Penguins on Thursday in front of 18,978 at Xcel Energy Center to drop just its third game over the last 12.

Pittsburgh's Evgeni Malkin scored with 1 minute, 5 seconds left in overtime after Kirill Kaprizov tied Marian Gaborik for the most points in a season in Wild history by scoring the equalizer in the third period.

Goalie Cam Talbot made 33 stops in his first loss since March 1 after winning a career-high eight consecutive starts. At the other end, Casey DeSmith totaled 22 saves for the Penguins.

The Wild was chasing early, with Rickard Rakell deflecting in his first goal of the game by Talbot just 1:06 after the opening faceoff.

But the Wild answered back before the period ended.

On the power play and amid a chaotic scene in front of the Pittsburgh net, Matt Dumba jabbed at the puck enough for it to barely trickle over the goal line at 10:51 – a goal that was officially confirmed after a review.

Not only was the goal Dumba's second in as many games, but it was the first power play tally by a Wild defenseman this season.

Another early goal in the second period put the Penguins back in front of the Wild, this time a put back by Jake Guentzel off a Kris Letang rebound at 1:54. Pittsburgh finished 1-for-5, and the Wild was 1-for-4.

That lead for the Penguins swelled to two goals after Rakell buried a 2-on-1 pass from Sidney Crosby at 9:49.

Before the goal, former Wild player Jason Zucker went into the boards awkwardly after getting bumped by Kevin Fiala and had to be helped off the ice. Zucker, who assisted on Rakell's first goal in his first game since undergoing surgery for a core muscle injury in January, was also making his first appearance at Xcel Energy Center since the Wild traded him two years ago.

This was the first two-goal hole the Wild had sunk into since this franchise-long nine-game homestand began March 13 with a 6-2 loss to the Predators, but the Wild rediscovered its comeback instincts.

Jordan Greenway directed in a pass from Joel Eriksson Ek off the rush with 2:26 left in the second, but Pittsburgh challenged and the goal was reversed after video showed Marcus Foligno was off-side.

But only 14 seconds later, the Wild scored again and this time it counted. Fiala passed to Frederick Gaudreau for a blistering one-timer that sailed by DeSmith for Gaudreau's fourth point in his last four games. Fiala's helper pushed his point streak to five games.

Matt Boldy also assisted on the goal, his second of the night, but he left the game after that play. The Wild was also missing defenseman Jon Merrill, but the rally persisted.

Just 1:02 into the third, Kaprizov tied Gaborik at 83 points with his 38th goal of the season: a one-timer off a feed from Ryan Hartman that was his sixth goal during a five-game point streak.

Kaprizov also set a Wild record for most goals in a single month at 14, and his five-game goal streak is tied for his career high. Only Nino Niederreiter (2017-18) and Brian Rolston (2007-08) have gone on longer runs in Wild history (six games).

Captain Jared Spurgeon also assisted on the goal, the fifth time in his NHL career he's reached the 30-point plateau.