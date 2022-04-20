7 p.m. vs. Vancouver Canucks • Xcel Energy Center • BSN, 100.3-FM

Wild update: The Wild is back home where it'll play five of the six games left in the regular season. Over its past 11 games at Xcel Energy Center, the Wild is 10-0-1. This point streak is tied for the third longest in franchise history. LW Kevin Fiala has 14 points during a seven-game point streak. RW Matt Boldy is two points away from tying Marian Gaborik for the second-most points in a Wild season by a rookie (36). Kirill Kaprizov had 51 last season.

Canucks update: The Canucks are still outside the Western Conference playoff picture, but they've made a valiant push for a wild card spot under coach Bruce Boudreau, who took over Dec. 6. Before a shootout loss on Tuesday at home to Ottawa, Vancouver had won six in a row. C J.T. Miller scored his 30th goal that game, a career high. Miller leads the Canucks in scoring with 93 points. Both of Vancouver's previous matchups this season vs. the Wild ended in 3-2 losses, the most recent in overtime on March 24 at Xcel Energy Center.