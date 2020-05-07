The Wild has scrambled its scouting staff ahead of this year’s draft by not renewing the contracts of co-director of amateur scouting Darren Yopyk and amateur scout Ernie Vargas, the team confirmed.

Yopyk ran last year’s draft with PJ Fenton, the team’s other co-director of amateur scouting. That was the eighth draft Yopyk worked with the Wild; his first was in 2012 when the team selected defenseman Matt Dumba seventh overall.

Plans for this year’s NHL draft remain unclear after the NHL postponed the event in March amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Originally, the draft was scheduled for June 26 and 27 in Montreal.

Now there’s talk of a virtual draft happening before the current season ends, but nothing has been finalized.