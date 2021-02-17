LOS ANGELES – The Wild hadn't played a game in two weeks, and it showed.

Despite outmaneuvering the Kings in three of four previous matchups this season, the Wild didn't have an answer for their new West Division rivals Tuesday — falling 4-0 at Staples Center in a rusty return from an NHL-mandated hiatus after a COVID-19 outbreak sidelined more than half the roster.

Los Angeles goalie Jonathan Quick stopped all 28 shots he faced for his first shutout of the season, and Jaret Anderson-Dolan's goal and assist set up more than enough offense for the Kings to hold off a Wild squad that unsurprisingly stumbled in its first game back from a lengthy layoff.

This was the team's first action since Feb. 2 at Colorado, a narrow 2-1 loss that preceded the team getting shut down the next day by the league after five more players (and six total) were in the NHL's COVID protocols. In the coming days, seven more roster regulars would become unavailable and the Wild's facilities were shuttered until last Friday, when the team reopened for practice with a skeleton crew.

The Wild did have enough players suit up Tuesday, receiving exemptions to call upon minor leaguers and taxi squadders, but the group was far from the usual one. And the new-look lineup couldn't solve a problem that plagued the Wild before its delay, and that's inconsistent scoring.

During an opening period that was mostly dominated by the Kings, the Wild managed just three shots on goal — the byproduct of a transition game that sputtered up ice.

Still, the team's deficit was only a goal.

After a hooking penalty by Nick Bjugstad, the Kings capitalized on the power play just 3 minutes, 26 seconds into the first period — a shot by Anderson-Dolan into an open back door.

The second period started better for the Wild, with defenseman Calen Addison in his NHL debut testing Quick early and fellow rookie Kirill Kaprizov flashing his speed.

A pair of penalties by the Kings also gave the Wild two chances on the power play, but the team blanked both times to continues its struggles with the man advantages despite new personnel. One unit featured Jordan Greenway, the team's leading point getter, and the other had Addison and Mats Zuccarello, who was making his season debut after offseason arm surgery delayed his start.

Not converting on at least one of those opportunities stung even more after the Kings doubled their lead.

Not long after goalie Kaapo Kahkonen stopped Trevor Moore on a breakaway, Moore got his redemption — burying a pass from Anderson-Dolan by Kahkonen at 12:03 of the second after he got a step ahead of Greenway in the slot.

Later in the second, the Wild received a third power play and again had a tough time sustaining pressure.

Overall, the power play is 3-for-45 this season – the worst clip in the NHL. Los Angeles finished the game 1-for-3.

In the waning minutes of the third period, the Kings tacked on a third goal at 16:56 – a one-timer by winger Dustin Brown after the Wild was caught out of position. And Drew Doughty added an empty-netter in the final minute.

Kahkonen, who was making his first appearance since Jan. 30, has taken over the starting duties with usual No.1 Cam Talbot still on the NHL's COVID list. He posted 25 saves.

With the loss, the Wild slumped to last place in the West Division — getting leapfrogged by the Kings, who now sit one point ahead of the Wild with 13. The Wild does have games at-hand on all seven teams it's trailing, and the team's comeback tour continues Thursday when the team starts a two-game series in Anaheim.