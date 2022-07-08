MONTREAL — After adding a pair of forwards on Day 1 of the NHL draft, the Wild kept the spotlight on offense by picking center Hunter Haight with its first selection in the second round at No. 47 on Friday at Bell Centre in Montreal.

With its second pick in Round 2, the Wild took left winger Rieger Lorenz.

Haight, 18, had 22 goals and 19 assists for 41 points in 63 games last season with Barrie in the Ontario Hockey League. The 18-year-old is considered a smooth skater with strong puck skills who plays a two-way game.

Lorenz was with Okotoks in the Alberta Junior Hockey League last season, racking up 38 goals and and 47 assists for 85 points in 60 games. The 18-year-old ranked fifth in scoring in the AJHL and was named the AJHL and Canadian Junior Hockey League Rookie of the Year. He's a goal scorer and playmaker who utilizes his 6-foot-1 frame to his advantage.

He will play for national champion Denver next season.

At No.89, the Wild selected 19-year-old Michael Milne.

A winger with Winnipeg in the Western Hockey League, Milne scored 38 goals and totaled 43 assists in 68 games.

In the fourth round, the Wild picked up defenseman Ryan Healey at 121. With Sioux Falls in the USHL last season, Healey had three goals and 18 assists in 59 games. A Massachusetts native, he is headed for Harvard.

With No.153, the Wild brought in another defenseman in David Spacek, the son of former NHLer Jaroslav Spacek, who recorded 12 goals and 38 assists during 57 games with Sherbrooke last season (Quebec Major Junior Hockey League).

And with its final pick, at No.185 in the sixth round, the Wild tabbed Servac Petrovsky, a 17-year-old center who tallied 28 goals and 26 assists through 65 games with Owen Sound in the Ontario Hockey League.

A day earlier, the team drafted Swedish winger Liam Ohgren and Russian winger Danila Yurov.