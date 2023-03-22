GAME RECAP
Star Tribune's Three Stars
1. Matt Boldy, Wild: The winger scored his first career overtime goal with 1.3 seconds to go.
2. Filip Gustavsson, Wild: The goaltender racked up a career-high 47 saves.
3. Timo Meier, Devils: The winger delivered the tying goal in the third period to extend the action.
By the numbers
4 Goals by Boldy in his past two games and 10 points during a season-longest six-game point streak.
7-0-2 Point streak for the Wild on the road, the third longest in team history.
12 Wins for the Wild in overtime or a shootout, which is tied for the most in the NHL.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Jimmy Butler scores 35, Heat hold off Knicks 127-120
Jimmy Butler scored 35 points, Tyler Herro scored 14 of his 22 in the fourth quarter and the Miami Heat moved closer to escaping play-in tournament range by beating the New York Knicks 127-120 on Wednesday night.
Sports
AP source: Blackhawks will not wear Pride-themed jerseys
The Chicago Blackhawks will not wear Pride-themed warmup jerseys before Sunday's Pride Night game against Vancouver because of security concerns involving a Russian law that expands restrictions on activities seen as promoting LGBTQ rights in the country.
High Schools
Spring Grove edges Mankato Loyola in defensive battle to advance in Class 1A basketball
The Lions played a pressure zone defense that limited the Crusaders' ability to get good looks for the majority of the game.
Sports
Manchester United sale: Deadline extended for 2nd bids
Bidders trying to buy Manchester United have been given more time to submit second offers for the iconic soccer team.
Outdoors
Tribal leaders want to reclaim all of Upper Red Lake, a Minnesota walleye mecca
Tribe's natural resources director says leaders want to right a historical wrong