Kaapo Kahkonen and Carson Soucy had important roles for the Wild last season, but one could soon be on a new team.

Both players were left off the Wild's protection list for the Seattle expansion draft, which was released Sunday morning, and are available for selection by the Kraken.

After Seattle picks one player from the other 30 teams (Vegas is exempt), its roster will be revealed Wednesday.

The Wild chose to protect seven forwards, three defensemen and one goalie instead of eight skaters and one goalie: forwards Joel Eriksson Ek, Kevin Fiala, Marcus Foligno, Jordan Greenway, Ryan Hartman, Nico Sturm and Mats Zuccarello; defensemen Jonas Brodin, Matt Dumba and Jared Spurgeon; and goalie Cam Talbot.

That left Kahkonen and Soucy exposed along with forwards Victor Rask and Nick Bjugstad and pending free agents Nick Bonino, Ian Cole, Brad Hunt and Marcus Johansson.

Brodin, Spurgeon and Zuccarello all have no-movement clauses in their contracts and had to be protected.

First- and second-year pros, including NHL Calder Trophy winner Kirill Kaprizov, are exempt from the draft.

The team's list likely would have looked different if Zach Parise and Ryan Suter were still in the mix, but the Wild announced last Tuesday it was buying out the remainder of their contracts.

Kahkonen is coming off an impressive rookie season in the NHL in which he continued to develop as a potential No.1 goalie in the future. He set the franchise record for wins by a rookie with 16 and went on a 9-0 run that tied as the fifth longest win streak in NHL history by a rookie netminder.

As for Soucy, he filled out a steady third defensive pairing with Cole while bringing size and grit to the Wild blue line. He led the team in plus-minus (plus-22) and registered career-highs in assists (16) and points (17).

Soucy has two seasons left on a workable three-year, $8.25 million contract; Kahkonen carries a $725,000 cap hit for one more year before becoming a restricted free agent.