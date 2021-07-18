The Wild addressed its forward depth before the NHL's player signing and trade freeze kicked in Saturday, announcing Sunday the team had signed Joseph Cramarossa to a two-year, two-way contract.

Cramarossa will receive $750,000 in the NHL per season and $170,000 (2021-22) and $182,500 (2022-23) in the American Hockey League.

Last season, Cramarossa split time between the minors and the Wild where he was a regular on the taxi squad. He recorded an assist in four games with the Wild, making his team debut March 20 at Colorado in his first NHL game in four years. With Iowa, Cramarossa scored twice and added an assist in eight games.

Initially signed as a free agent last October, Cramarossa previously played with Anaheim and Vancouver. Overall, he has four goals and seven assists for 11 points in 63 career NHL games. The 28-year-old was drafted by the Ducks in the third round in 2011.

A player signing and trade freeze went into effect Saturday afternoon ahead of Seattle's expansion draft and will be lifted on Thursday after the Kraken reveals its team on Wednesday.