Star Tribune's three stars

1. Kirill Kaprizov, Wild: The rookie scored two goals, becoming the first Wild rookie to have a four-game goal streak.

2. Cam Talbot, Wild: The goalie was solid in a 40-save effort.

3. Nico Sturm, Wild: The center scored his second goal in as many games, the eventual game-winner.

BY THE NUMBERS

16 Power-play goals by the Wild over its past 12 games.

21 Goals by Kaprizov, who became the first Wild rookie in team history to eclipse 20 goals.

200 Career games for winger Jordan Greenway.

20 Shots by the Kings in the second period.

6 Consecutive wins for the Wild, equaling its longest streak of the season.

Sarah McLellan