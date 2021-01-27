GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS

1. Calvin Petersen, Kings: The goalie was solid, making 32 saves.

2. Carl Grundstrom, Kings: The winger scored the go-ahead goal in the third period.

3. Joel Eriksson Ek, Wild: The center tallied his team-leading fourth goal.

BY THE NUMBERS

1 Assist each for wingers Jordan Greenway and Marcus Foligno on Eriksson Ek's goal.

2 Straight losses for the Wild, which fell to 4-3.

3 Unsuccessful power plays by the Wild to drop the struggling unit to 2-for-30 on the season.

Sarah McLellan