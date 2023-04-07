Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Gift this Article Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Kirill Kaprizov will be back in action for the Wild on Saturday night when they host St. Louis at Xcel Energy Center.

"Very happy," Kaprizov said in Russian through an interpreter. "Very excited. Looking forward to it."

The winger has missed the last 13 games with a lower-body injury suffered March 8 at Winnipeg, a stretch in which the Wild went 7-3-3 while clinching a playoff berth. Kaprizov continues to lead the Wild in scoring with 74 points in 65 games, including a team-best 39 goals.

His return comes on the heels of injuries to two other forwards.

Joel Eriksson Ek and Oskar Sundqvist left the 4-1 loss at Pittsburgh on Thursday because of lower-body injuries, and Eriksson Ek is considered week-to-week — a tough loss up the middle for the Wild. Aside from sitting third on the team in goals (23) and tied for third in points (61), Eriksson Ek has duties on the power play and penalty kill.

"He's a huge part of our hockey club," coach Dean Evason said. "But there's nothing we can do about it now. It's done. We'll hopefully get him back sooner than later. Other people, all of us, have to step up."

As for Sundqvist, he's day-to-day but won't be available on Saturday.

The Wild have another forward on the mend in Gustav Nyquist (shoulder), but the team isn't sure if he'll suit up against the Blues. If not, the Wild will play with 11 forwards and seven defensemen.