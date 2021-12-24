"Wild Indian," which started the year with a berth at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival, is ending it with three nominations for the Independent Spirit Awards.

The film was written and directed by Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr., a member of the Bad River Band of the Lake Superior Tribe of Chippewa Indians, who finished editing the movie last year at his home on the Mille Lacs Indian Reservation.

"Wild Indian" is a drama about two Native American men reckoning with a crime they committed when they were kids.

The actors who play the men are both nominees — Michael Greyeyes for best actor and Chaske Spencer for best supporting actor. Corbine is nominated in the best first feature category.

The awards will be handed out March 6 in Santa Monica, Calif., and broadcast on the IFC channel.

"Wild Indian" is streaming on Amazon, Apple TV and other services.