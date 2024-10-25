Wild’s start is one for the record books. Equally impressive: How they’re winning.

Only they and Winnipeg have yet to lose in regulation, with the Jets a perfect 7-0 to lead the league, but the Wild are right behind them. They’ve won four in a row, and their seven-game point streak to open the season is one shy of matching the franchise record set in 2007-08 (7-0-1). The Wild can set a franchise record for the longest point streak on the road to start a season on Saturday afternoon at Philadelphia; they’re 4-0-1 as the away team.