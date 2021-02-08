The Wild's season remains in limbo as the team deals with a COVID-19 outbreak, and General Manager Bill Guerin expects more players to be sidelined.

"There definitely could be more," Guerin said Monday on a video call with reporters. "It's definitely creeping its way through the team."

So far, nine players have been placed in the NHL's COVID protocols and players dealing with the virus are experiencing mild symptoms, Guerin said, including body aches and a loss of taste and smell. One staff member has also been affected, Guerin said.

Brad Hunt was the most recent player added to the NHL's protocols list, joining Nick Bjugstad, Nick Bonino, Ian Cole, Joel Eriksson Ek, Marcus Foligno, Marcus Johansson, Jared Spurgeon and Nico Sturm.

After the Wild had five players added to the protocols last Wednesday, and six unavailable overall, the NHL suspended the team's season, postponed four games and closed the team's facilities.

But the team could be idle longer.

Guerin said there was a plan in place to reopen but since the team has added more positive cases, he will chat with the NHL's medical staff Monday afternoon and assess the team's outlook.

"We'll resume playing hockey when it's safe to do so," Guerin said.