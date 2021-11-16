San Jose Sharks at Wild

7 p.m. Tuesday, Xcel Energy Center

TV: BSN. Radio: 100.3 FM

Sharks preview: Coach Bob Boughner and seven players, including D Erik Karlsson, returned from missing six games while in COVID-19 protocols for Saturday's 6-2 loss in Colorado. San Jose was 3-2-1 while shorthanded. ... They are 7-6-1 and sixth in the Pacific Division. ... Ex-Wild defenseman Brent Burns ( one goal, 11 assists) is tied for the team scoring lead. ... Nick Bonino, who played for the Wild last season, has not scored in 14 games.

Wild preview: They lead the Central Division at 10-4. ... They are eighth in the league in scoring at 3.36 goals per game. C Ryan Hartman (7-3-11) and RW Kirill Kaprizov (3-8-11) are the scoring leaders. ... Hartman is seventh in the NHL in plus/minus at +11. ... The Wild, 4-1 at home, has the league's third-best road record (6-3).