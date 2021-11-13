9 p.m. at Seattle • BSN, 100.3-FM

Wild update: Before it returns home for two games, the Wild will make one more stop on the road to face Seattle. On Friday, F Kyle Rau was sent back to Iowa in the American Hockey League. That move leaves the Wild with 22 players on its active roster. After scoring a goal in the 3-2 loss at Vegas on Thursday, D Jared Spurgeon has six points in his past five games. LW Kirill Kaprizov assisted on that goal, his second point on the trip and fifth over his previous five contests.

Kraken update: Seattle has dropped three in a row, winning just once since a 4-1 victory over the Wild on Oct. 28. The Kraken has given up at least four goals in each of its past three losses. RW Jordan Eberle has eight goals over his past eight games, including six in his past four. He leads the Kraken in points with 11. With the 7-4 loss to Anaheim on Thursday, G Philipp Grubauer fell to 4-6-1 with a .882 save percentage and 3.17 goals-against average.