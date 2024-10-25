Wild-Flyers preview: Broadcast information, injury report and statistics

Wild update: D Jared Spurgeon has rejoined the Wild after remaining in Minnesota for the beginning of the team’s road trip. Spurgeon hasn’t played since Oct. 12 vs. Seattle, missing the last five games with a lower-body injury related to the hip and back surgeries he had earlier this year. C Ryan Hartman has left the trip and returned to Minnesota. Hartman has been sidelined the past three games with an upper-body injury. The Wild placed F Pavel Novak on unconditional waivers to terminate his contract, a move that allows Novak to play in his native Czechia.