Wild-Flyers preview: Broadcast information, injury report and statistics

Philadelphia is as cold as the Wild are hot. The Flyers are 1-5-1 with four straight losses in regulation.

By Sarah McLellan

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 25, 2024 at 10:32PM
Filip Gustavsson has the NHL's second-best save percentage (.952) and goals-against average (1.40). (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Wild at Philadelphia Flyers, 12 p.m. Saturday, Wells Fargo Center

TV; radio: FanDuel Sports Network North; 107.9 FM

Wild update: D Jared Spurgeon has rejoined the Wild after remaining in Minnesota for the beginning of the team’s road trip. Spurgeon hasn’t played since Oct. 12 vs. Seattle, missing the last five games with a lower-body injury related to the hip and back surgeries he had earlier this year. C Ryan Hartman has left the trip and returned to Minnesota. Hartman has been sidelined the past three games with an upper-body injury. The Wild placed F Pavel Novak on unconditional waivers to terminate his contract, a move that allows Novak to play in his native Czechia.

Flyers update: Philadelphia is struggling, winning just once in its first seven games. That lone victory came in the Flyers’ season opener on Oct. 11. They’ve dropped four in a row in regulation. But Philadelphia was a tough matchup for the Wild last season, sweeping the two-game series. RW Matvei Michkov is the Flyers’ leading scorer with seven points.

Injuries: Spurgeon and Hartman are out. Flyers RW Travis Konecny (undisclosed) is day-to-day and D Cam York (undisclosed) is uncertain.

