Wild defenseman Brock Faber was named the NHL's rookie of the month for January.

Faber led the league's rookies with 11 assists and 13 points in 14 games during the month. He beat out former Gophers teammate Logan Cooley, who had seven points for Arizona; Devils defenseman Simon Nemec (eight points); Kings winger Alex Laferriere (seven) ;and Senators center Ridly Greig (seven).

In January, Faber led rookies in power play points and shots on goal and had a six-game scoring streak. The 21-year-old also led rookies in time on ice (25 minutes, 24 seconds) and blocked shots.

For the season, Faber leads rookies in assists (25), blocked shots (99) and time on ice (24:51). He's the first Wild player to earn rookie of the month honors. Chicago center Connor Bedard won the award in November and December after Ducks goalie Lukas Dostal won it in October.

Bedard, the first overall pick in the 2023 draft, was sidelined for much of January because of a broken jaw.