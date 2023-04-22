STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS
1. Mats Zuccarello, Wild: The winger scored twice.
2. Marcus Johansson, Wild: The winger's highlight-reel goal was the game-winner.
3. Marcus Foligno, Wild: The winger delivered an insurance goal on the power play while dishing out four hits and blocking two shots.
BY THE NUMBERS
0 Goals for Dallas on the power play for the first time in the series.
2 Assists apiece for John Klingberg and Ryan Hartman, with Hartman also picking up a goal.
19 Seconds of ice time for Joel Eriksson Ek before the center left in his first game since getting hurt late in the regular season.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Moore's OT power-play goal gives Kings 3-2 win over Oilers
Trevor Moore scored a power-play goal at 3:24 of overtime to give the Los Angeles Kings a 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.
Sports
Washington Nationals and Minnesota Twins meet in game 2 of series
Washington Nationals (6-13, fifth in the NL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (11-9, first in the AL Central)
Sports
Red Sox bring 1-0 series lead over Brewers into game 2
Boston Red Sox (11-10, fifth in the AL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (14-6, first in the NL Central)
Wild
Five quick hits include staying disciplined, new faces and old friend Ryan Suter
The Wild stayed out of the penalty box for the most part Friday in Game 3, and the Xcel Energy Center fans took note in more ways than one. Here's what else stood out to hockey writer Randy Johnson.
Sports
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.