GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS

1. Jonas Brodin, Wild: The defenseman delivered his first career overtime goal to cap the comeback win.

2. Victor Rask, Wild: The center scored twice, his first multi-goal game with the Wild.

3. Jordan Greenway, Wild: The winger had a goal and set up Brodin's game-winner.

BY THE NUMBERS

4 Regulars missing from the Wild's lineup.

8 Points by Kirill Kaprizov, whose assist tied him with Mikko Koivu for most points by a Wild rookie through 10 games.

SARAH MCLELLAN