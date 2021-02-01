GAME RECAP
STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS
1. Jonas Brodin, Wild: The defenseman delivered his first career overtime goal to cap the comeback win.
2. Victor Rask, Wild: The center scored twice, his first multi-goal game with the Wild.
3. Jordan Greenway, Wild: The winger had a goal and set up Brodin's game-winner.
BY THE NUMBERS
4 Regulars missing from the Wild's lineup.
8 Points by Kirill Kaprizov, whose assist tied him with Mikko Koivu for most points by a Wild rookie through 10 games.
SARAH MCLELLAN
