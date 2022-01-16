Wild gameday

2 p.m. at Colorado Avalanche • Ball Arena • BSN, 100.3-FM

Wild update: The Wild added G Hunter Jones and F Kyle Rau to the taxi squad from Iowa in the American Hockey League. In its last game, the Wild scored seven goals for the third time this season. RW Mats Zuccarello has three goals and five assists during a season-long five-game point streak. Over the past five games he's played, LW Kirill Kaprizov has racked up 10 points. C Ryan Hartman's next game will be the 400th of his NHL career.

Avalanche update: Colorado is coming off a weekend sweep of Arizona, winning 4-3 in a shootout on Friday before blanking the Coyotes 5-0 on Saturday to extend its home winning streak to 13. Overall, the Avalanche has won seven of its past eight games and is 12-1-1 over its past 14. LW Gabriel Landeskog had an assist on Saturday in his return from COVID protocols. He has 22 points over the last 15 games he's played. RW Mikko Rantanen has four three-point games since Jan. 1, tops in the NHL.