7:30 p.m. at Colorado, NBCSN, 100.3-FM

Same foe, new venue

Preview: After splitting two games in St. Paul, the teams finish a four-game set with two in Denver on Tuesday and Thursday.

Players to watch: Wild C Joel Eriksson Ek has eight points in his past seven games (four goals, four assists). F Jordan Greenway has as team-high nine points, five in his past four games. … Avalanche C Nathan MacKinnon (2-12-14) left Sunday's game after two periods because of a lower-body injury and did not return. Avs D Cale Makar (1-10-11) is tied with Vancouver's Quinn Hughes for most points by an NHL defenseman this season.

Numbers: The Wild's power play is 2-for-39 (5.1%), last in the NHL entering Monday. Its penalty kill is 35-for-41 (85.4%), sixth in the NHL. … The Avs lead the NHL in penalty killing (33-for-36, 91.7%).

Injuries: Wild F Marcus Foligno (COVID-19 protocol) is out. D Matt Dumba (lower body) is on injured reserve. F Marcus Johansson (undisclosed) was not expected to make the trip. F Kevin Fiala finishes his three-game suspension Tuesday. … Colorado D Devon Toews (foot) and C Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (knee) are out. D Erik Johnson (upper body) is questionable. LW Matt Calvert (concussion) and G Pavel Francouz (undisclosed) are on injured reserve.

Bjugstad fined: The NHL fined Wild C Nick Bjugstad $5,000 for cross-checking Colorado D Ryan Graves during the second period of Sunday's game.

Randy Johnson