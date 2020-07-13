Dean Evason got his chance to be an NHL head coach on Valentine’s Day, when Wild General Manager Bill Guerin fired Bruce Boudreau.

The interim tag that preceded Evason’s title was removed Monday when Guerin gave Evason a two-year contract extension to be the fifth full-time head coach in team history.

Evason, 55, played 13 seasons (803 games) in the NHL before starting his coaching career. He spent six seasons as head coach of Nashville’s AHL team in Milwaukee before joining the Wild as an assistant coach to Boudreau for the 2018 season.

Jacques Lemaire coached the Wild for its first nine seasons, winning NHL coach of the year honors in 2002-03. Todd Richards coached two seasons before Mike Yeo took over from 2011-2016. John Torchetti was behind the bench for 27 games as an interim coach after Yeo was fired.

Boudreau had the best record of any Wild coach, going 158-110-35 from 2016 until February.

The Wild was 8-4 with Evason as interim head coach before the NHL season was halted because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The NHL’s return to play will come with 12 Western Conference teams playing in Edmonton and 12 Eastern Conference teams playing in Toronto.

First-round play-in series include the Wild vs. Vancouver, a best-of-five set that starts Aug. 2.

In a conference call with reporters Sunday, Guerin said he’d been impressed with how Evason handled the interruption to the season, and made it clear he wouldn’t make his decision on Evason’s status based on how the Wild does in the postseason.

“I’m not going to do that,” Guerin said. “It’s more about the process and the operation and the communication, all those things. I know he knows the game. I know he knows how to deal with players. Those are the good things.

“I’m comfortable with Dean. I like Dean.”