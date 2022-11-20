STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS
1. Alex Goligoski, Wild: The defenseman, back in the lineup, scored the game-winning goal in overtime.
2. Sam Steel, Wild: The center delivered the tying goal and set up Goligoski's goal.
3. Sebastian Aho, Hurricanes: The center had Carolina's only goal in the first period.
BY THE NUMBERS
1 Goal or less given up by the Wild for the fourth time in their last seven games.
1 Assist by Kirill Kaprizov to push his point streak to six games.
3 Overtime goals in Goligoski's career.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Live: Cowboys lead Vikings 23-3 at halftime. Follow on Gameview
The Vikings are trying for their eighth win in a row. Tap here for play-by-play, detailed in-game stats and score updates from around the NFL.
Sports
Jalen Hurts' late TD run gives Eagles 17-16 win over Colts
When Jalen Hurts saw the middle of the field open up, he tucked the ball and ran.
Sports
Late turnovers help Ravens hold off Panthers 13-3
Lamar Jackson and the Ravens were struggling to reach the end zone — until Baltimore's takeaway-happy defense made that task a good bit easier.
Sports
2022 Minnesota High School Football Tournament
Eden Prairie 28, Shakopee 12
Sports
Williams leads Lions to 3rd straight win, 31-18 over Giants
While the Detroit Lions are starting to find their way under second-year coach Dan Campbell, the New York Giants looked lost for the first time this season under first-year coach Brian Daboll.