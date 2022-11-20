Tap the bookmark to save this article.

STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS

1. Alex Goligoski, Wild: The defenseman, back in the lineup, scored the game-winning goal in overtime.

2. Sam Steel, Wild: The center delivered the tying goal and set up Goligoski's goal.

3. Sebastian Aho, Hurricanes: The center had Carolina's only goal in the first period.

BY THE NUMBERS

1 Goal or less given up by the Wild for the fourth time in their last seven games.

1 Assist by Kirill Kaprizov to push his point streak to six games.

3 Overtime goals in Goligoski's career.