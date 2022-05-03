There was some anger, sure, after the Wild lost 4-0 to the Blues in Game 1 of the Western Conference playoffs on Monday at Xcel Energy Center, a defeat that wiped away in 60 minutes of ice time months of sweat equity used to secure the home advantage in the series.

Some fans were frustrated, too. They allowed themselves to believe this year would be different — that this team is different — and even had compelling evidence to suggest it was more than wishful thinking.

But the prevailing emotion from Minnesota fans on Monday was much duller than anger or frustration. Their feelings have been iced down thanks to years of disappointment — whether they root for the Wild or have broader local sports interests — and they have been left numb to the pain.

I had planned to use fan reactions on Tuesday's Daily Delivery podcast, imagining that a query asking them to vent would lead to a visceral explosion.

Instead, the responses were remarkably resigned to a certain fate. An example:

I'd like to tell fans to be more positive, that past results are not an indicator of future failure, but the contrary evidence keeps mounting.

You are almost certainly well aware that the Twins have lost 18 consecutive playoff games, a North American record for futility in any sport.

The Timberwolves just finished losing a playoff series in particularly brutal fashion, losing three times after holding double-digit leads in the fourth quarter. The Wolves are 20-38 all-time in playoff games, with 10 of those wins coming in their only playoff run.

The Wild is a sneakier bad. But it's bad: 30-55 all-time in postseason games, including 8-20 in its last 28.

Again, though, this year's team felt different. Three scoring lines, a star player in Kirill Kaprizov, defensive depth and two veteran goalies — one of whom is a future Hall of Fame who built his reputation in the postseason.

None of it mattered Monday. These numbers did: St. Louis has a top-five power play and penalty kill. The Wild has a bottom-half power play and penalty kill. The Blues, who are now 13-1-1 in their last 15 games against the Wild, dominated special teams.

End of story.

The Wild said the right things about turning the page quickly and evening the series Wednesday.

Fans who might have been genuinely optimistic Monday afternoon have been restored to their factory settings: Hoping for the best, but expecting the worst.