STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS

1. Ryan O'Reilly, Blues: The captain scored the game-winning goal.

2. Jordan Binnington, Blues: The goaltender made 25 saves.

3. David Perron, Blues: The winger had two assists.

BY THE NUMBERS

2 Power-play goals for the Blues in the second period.

3 Consecutive losses by the Wild to get eliminated.

5 Unsuccessful power plays for the Wild.