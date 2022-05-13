STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS
1. Ryan O'Reilly, Blues: The captain scored the game-winning goal.
2. Jordan Binnington, Blues: The goaltender made 25 saves.
3. David Perron, Blues: The winger had two assists.
BY THE NUMBERS
2 Power-play goals for the Blues in the second period.
3 Consecutive losses by the Wild to get eliminated.
5 Unsuccessful power plays for the Wild.
Wild-card Stars force Game 7 against Calgary with 4-2 win
Joe Pavelski and the Dallas Stars were skating with urgency in the third period. If not, it could easily have been their last one of the season.
Sports
Silseth dazzles in debut as Angels blank A's 2-0
Chase Silseth allowed one hit in six strong innings while becoming the first player from last year's draft to make his major league debut, leading the Los Angeles Angels to a 2-0 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Friday night.
Twins
Isn't it grand? Bats come alive, Twins topple Cleveland to open series
The rookie shortstop's first career home run was a big one, capping a nine-run inning and earning him a standing ovation at Target Field.
Sports
Benintendi, Dozier lead 18-hit night; Royals top Rox 14-10
Andrew Benintendi hit a two-run homer and an RBI triple, Hunter Dozier had his first career five-hit game and the Kansas City Royals broke out of their offensive funk in a 14-10 victory over the bumbling Colorado Rockies on Friday night.
Sports
Cabrera leads Tigers to 4-2 win over Orioles
Miguel Cabrera doubled and homered to help the slumping Detroit Tigers beat the Baltimore Orioles 4-2 on Friday night.