Obscure NHL rule gives Wild strange victory over Predators

The Wild’s overtime goal Tuesday came with Nashville’s net halfway to the end boards, but Marcus Johansson’s shot was good nevertheless.

By Sarah McLellan

November 5, 2025 at 2:52PM
Marcus Foligno of the Wild celebrates a victory Tuesday night over Nashville at Grand Casino Arena. (Abbie Parr/The Associated Press)

Wild coach John Hynes knew the rule, the one that explains how a goal can be scored when the net isn’t in place, but Hynes needed to see the sequence again to know if it applied.

“When I went back and watched it,” he said, “then I understand the call, for sure.”

Marcus Johansson didn’t know the rule, but that didn’t stop the forward from hurling the puck over the goal line despite the net facing the corner with only the right post fastened into the ice.

“I didn’t know really what happened,” Johansson said. “Didn’t know if we were supposed to celebrate or not.”

Johansson did eventually raise his hands in triumph after first lifting them in appeal, the net knocked loose by Nashville goaltender Justus Annunen.

Since Annunen was the instigator and Johansson had a scoring chance, Johansson’s backhand over the goal line gave the Wild a 3-2 overtime win Tuesday night at Grand Casino Arena after they coughed up the tying goal with two-tenths of a second left in the third period.

“A little bit crazy,” Hynes said, “but we’ll take it.”

With victories scarce — this was the first time this season the Wild had won consecutive games — the Wild can’t nitpick their points, even if they arrive unconventionally and after they were outplayed.

Instead, this head-scratcher was the latest example of how slim the margin of error is for the team while the search for consistency continues.

“Obviously, we didn’t play the way we wanted to,” rookie defenseman Zeev Buium said. “But at the same time, you gotta find a way to win every game. So, we found a way.”

Creatively, to be sure.

As if giving up the equalizer with less than a second to go in regulation wasn’t dramatic enough, the Wild needed an obscure rule to salvage their performance — an outcome the Predators disputed since Johansson’s initial shot hit the side of the net after it was already adrift.

“We thought the puck came back to him on the second attempt because the net was off,” said Nashville forward Steven Stamkos, who scored that late goal to send both teams to overtime. “If not, the puck goes behind the net, and we live to fight another day. So that’s where we didn’t agree with the call.”

But the league upheld the on-ice call that the goal counted, and the Wild learned a lesson without it costing them in the standings.

After scoring first in the first period, they faltered in the second, getting outshot 14-4 while the Predators started their rally, converting on a Wild turnover during a 2-on-0 chance against goaltender Filip Gustavsson.

“It was our own doing,” Buium said of the second-period collapse. “We weren’t playing to the competitive level we want to play at, disconnected, maybe trying to be a little cute, myself included. There’s plays where could have just moved it up north, but we were trying to hold onto it for a second and find a better play. So, just in that sense kind of got away from it.”

That’s been the Wild’s biggest problem during their 5-6-3 start, how much they stray from their style.

They play it in pockets, the quick clears, effective passes and tenacious forechecking, but not frequently enough to make themselves a formidable opponent for an entire game. And when these lapses happen, the opposition has pounced.

During Nashville’s second-period takeover, the likes of Brock Faber and Jonas Brodin were stuck on the ice for 2-minute shifts and Ryan Hartman had a 3-minute stint.

“We were our own worst enemy,” Hynes said. “Yet, the guys dug in. We bent. We got some saves. We didn’t break, and we didn’t take penalties. We didn’t give in. It just was a bad sequence of hockey.”

A close call like that holds up regardless of the outcome, but processing it after a win isn’t the same as after a loss.

“I feel like that game was a little like a fruit salad,” Gustavsson said. “We’re good offensively. We’re bad defensively, and then we’re good defensively. We could be really solid for the whole 60 minutes, but that’s how the game goes sometimes, and the two points [are] ours.”

Sarah McLellan

Minnesota Wild and NHL

Sarah McLellan covers the Wild and NHL. Before joining the Minnesota Star Tribune in November 2017, she spent five years covering the Coyotes for The Arizona Republic.

