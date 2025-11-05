Obscure NHL rule gives Wild strange victory over Predators

Wild coach John Hynes knew the rule, the one that explains how a goal can be scored when the net isn’t in place, but Hynes needed to see the sequence again to know if it applied.
“When I went back and watched it,” he said, “then I understand the call, for sure.”
Marcus Johansson didn’t know the rule, but that didn’t stop the forward from hurling the puck over the goal line despite the net facing the corner with only the right post fastened into the ice.
“I didn’t know really what happened,” Johansson said. “Didn’t know if we were supposed to celebrate or not.”
Johansson did eventually raise his hands in triumph after first lifting them in appeal, the net knocked loose by Nashville goaltender Justus Annunen.
Since Annunen was the instigator and Johansson had a scoring chance, Johansson’s backhand over the goal line gave the Wild a 3-2 overtime win Tuesday night at Grand Casino Arena after they coughed up the tying goal with two-tenths of a second left in the third period.
“A little bit crazy,” Hynes said, “but we’ll take it.”
With victories scarce — this was the first time this season the Wild had won consecutive games — the Wild can’t nitpick their points, even if they arrive unconventionally and after they were outplayed.