TAMPA — Same situation but a different outcome.

Trailing by two goals late in the third period for the second straight game, the Wild erased that deficit after scoring a last-minute goal to snag a point in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Lightning at Amalie Arena.

On Saturday at Florida, the Wild fell 5-4 to the Panthers after twice scoring in the final minute.

Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos delivered the lone shootout goal to break the 4-4 stalemate, this after Kevin Fiala scored at 17:12 of the third and then Joel Eriksson Ek extended the action with his eighth goal at 19:21.

That finish was the Wild's seventh 6-on-5 goal of the season and the seventh time the team has scored in the last minute of the third period. Both lead the NHL.

This late push came after the Wild fell behind in the first period — this time on the first shot it surrendered.

Alex Goligoski was whistled for high sticking just 12 seconds into the game, and the Lightning converted on the ensuing power play when Anthony Cirelli deflected in a point shot from Victor Hedman at 1:06.

By 11:14, Tampa's head start ballooned to 2 goals on a rising backhander from Pat Maroon.

Initially, the goal was waved off by an official. But video review determined the puck sailed under the crossbar before flying out of the net.

Before the first period ended, the Wild got one goal back on the power play when Marcus Foligno tipped in a Matt Dumba shot at 14:40 for his seventh goal. Not only was the tally Foligno's career-high third on the power play, but he's also on a season-high two-game goal streak.

In the second, momentum began to turn in the Wild's favor — pressure that culminated in the tying goal from rookie and Florida native

Brandon Duhaime. Jordie Benn, appearing in just his second game of the season after captain Jared Spurgeon left Saturday's 5-4 loss against the Panthers with a lower-body injury, set up Duhaime, who leaned into a one-timer in the slot at 3:56.

But with 2:53 remaining in the second, Tampa Bay retook the lead after Cirelli put back his own rebound. Then, 9:19 into the third, the Lightning once again doubled its cushion when Alex Barre-Boulet whacked in a bouncing puck.

With 5:02 to go, the Wild pulled goalie Kaapo Kahkonen and that paved the way for another frenzied finish.