If you've swooned over BTS, bought beauty products from Soko Glam, binge watched "Squid Game" or hungered for kimchi, you've contributed to one of today's hottest trends.

Hallyu, a Chinese term for the "Korean Wave" of pop culture, has swept over America. No age group is immune to its strength.

Children are getting jiggy with "Baby Shark," a music video from Pinkfong that has drawn more than 10 billion hits, making it the most watched YouTube video of all time. Teenagers made sure that nine K-pop albums were among last year's top 100 best-selling albums.

Young adults are hooked on Korean dramas like "The King's Affection" and "Snowdrop," despite the need to rely on subtitles or dubbed English. Oscar voters, whose average member is 63 years old, anointed "Parasite" as the Best Picture of 2020.

"Korea is having an unusual moment," said Patricia Liu, who launched the Minneapolis-based newsletter Best of Korea last March. "In terms of popularity, we're at a pinnacle. We were at a steakhouse the other night and all our waitress wanted to talk about 'Squid Game.'"

Minnesotans like Liu are more than just fans.

The members of MKDC, an award-winning dance troupe based in Minneapolis, dedicate several hours a week mimicking the steps of South Korea choreographers through videos for performances across the country. At a recent rehearsal at The Cowles Center, about a dozen young people stretched and sweated to Aespa's "Savage," which sounds like a collaboration between Britney Spears and ABBA, shrieking with delight every time a fellow dancer arrived at the studio.

"K-pop has led me to other aspects of Korean culture that I otherwise might not have found." said Lauren Frommelt, 23, currently in her fourth year of dancing with MKDC. "I now teach Korean and I wouldn't change it for the world. I love guiding young scholars in their interest, helping them find beauty in the Korean language and culture the same way I did."

Twin Cities playwright May Lee-Yang became so obsessed with Seoul soap operas that she wrote "The Korean Drama Addict's Guide to Losing Your Virginity," which was staged by Theatre Mu in 2018.

"I love that they have a quick resolution," said the Hmong-American playwright who once woke up at 5 a.m. to catch a BTS concert online. "You watch 'The Office,' hoping that Jim and Pam get together, but you have to sit through years of sexual tension. In a K-drama, you know by episode 26 whether someone is going to die or get married."

Erin Hassanzadeh, a WCCO reporter, took her obsession one step further. She moved to South Korea in 2014 on a Fulbright scholarship, teaching conversational English in the country's public schools. In her free time during the two-year stint, she sang karaoke in private rooms and sampled the street food. These days, she stays connected to her overseas experiences by binging shows like "Coffee Prince" and trying out Korean restaurants.

"When I came home, half of my suitcase was packed with Korean skin-care products," she said over lunch at Dinkytown's Kbop Korean Bistro, cracking an egg over her jjagae, a spicy stew.

Hassanzadeh will almost certainly want to check out Aland, a new store in the Mall of America that specializes in Korean products like Baby Shark books, green-tea eye patches and packets of ramen.

"Some people buy the food just to have the brand name," said the clerk, who, like the other employees, follows the latest in Korean fashion trends: lots of layers, baggy clothes and neutral colors.

Aland, which also has stores in New York and New Jersey, is riding the wave that first started swelling at the turn of the century when the country began marketing its entertainment to other Asian countries — China, Japan and Vietnam — in hopes of attracting more vacationers. It worked. According to the Korean Tourism Bureau, roughly 17,500,00 visitors came in 2019, nearly four times the amount in 2003.

In the past decade, the government expanded its target audience to America. and not only because it benefits home-based companies.

"Commercial success gives them a lot of soft power and influence," said Bryce Johnson, a professor in the Asian languages and literature department at the University of Minnesota.

One of the breakthrough moments was the success of Psy's "Gangnam Style," a single that incorporated rap and hip-hop. It reached the number two spot on the Billboard charts in 2012.

"The lyrics were very catchy with just enough English lyrics so you can sing part of it. The visuals in the video were bright and eye catching," Johnson said. "That's a formula they continue to use."

South Korean offerings also provide entertainment to younger viewers who crave something less explicit than Miley Cyrus writhing on stage in her underwear or Zendaya in exploring a hedonistic lifestyle in HBO's "Euphoria."

The fresh-scrubbed teens in the K-pop videos that play continuously on screens in St. Paul's' Mirror of Korea restaurant are more interested in being cute than controversial. The protagonists in Korean TV shows rarely swear or show much skin.

"K-dramas have a lack of violence and sex so it can appeal to a lot of age groups," Liu said. "They were meant to be watched by the whole family."

Minnesota is a particularly rich market for the trend — and not only because because the state's Lutheran Social Services has been a leader for the past 50 years in the adoption of South Korean children. Other Asian groups that are well represented locally, like Hmong-Americans, can also relate.

"The products may be Korean, but they are manufactured as generic Asian culture," Johnson said. "Many Asian-Americans can relate to the social hierarchies and family dynamics. They embrace it."

Popularity has also stretched to those with no Asian heritage.

Bands like BTS appeal to wide range of fans by selling themselves as everyday folks, more than happy to play silly games with Jimmy Fallon or engage on social media.

"It's such a contrast to Western artists who often act like they are way up here on a pedestal. We look up and revel," said Hae Joo Kim, who teaches about Korean culture at the Berklee College of Music in Boston. "But in K-pop, the idols are real people. They're always thinking about their audience and how they can relate to them."



TV shows also have a high relatability factor. Because South Korean film companies don't have big budgets, they have to rely more on personal stories than special effects.

"Squid Game," one of the most popular dramas in Netflix history, may have plenty of action. But the series is rooted in the bond between the desperate contestants. That's a big reason the show's leads, Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-Yeon, were recently honored at the SAG Awards, beating out established stars like "Succession"'s Jeremy Strong and "The Morning Show"'s Jennifer Aniston.

All this success is changing the image of a country most Americans would still have a hard time identifying on a map.

"Respect has definitely grown," Kim said. "Right now, it's kind of cool to be Korean."

SIDEBAR:

Great South Korean fare to sample

You already know all the dance moves to BTS's "Butter" and tore through the first season of "Squid Game." What's next? We asked some "hallyu" experts for recommendations:

BlackPink: The all-girl group that has recorded with Lady Gaga and Dua Lipa. "They're at the top of their game," said Best of Korea publisher Patricia Liu. "The documentary about them on Netflix ("Light Up the Sky") takes you behind the scenes so you see the hard work it takes to achieve perfection."

"Oldboy": Skip Spike Lee's Americanized remake and check out the 2003 original, which many consider to be a classic example of neo-noir thriller. "'Parasite' got Hollywood to give South Korea an official stamp of approval, but the country has been producing high-quality films like this one for decades," Liu said.

Dong Yang Oriental Foods & Deli: Liu raves about this Hilltop, Minn. grocery store with a top-notch restaurant in back. "It's extremely authentic," she said.

"Reply 1988": A heart-warming series about how the Seoul Olympics was a game changer for local residents. "I love it," said WCCO reporter Erin Hassanzadeh who lived in South Korea for a few years. "It's a great window into what is was like to be a teenager at that time."

"Coffee Prince": Central Perk has nothing on the cafe frequently by ambitious young people. "I watched K-dramas to learn the language and got hooked on this show," Hassanzadeh. "It's hilarious."

"My Love From a Star": A 400-year-old alien falls for a modern-day Hollywood star in this romantic comedy that ran 21 episodes. "One of the things I love about Korean shows is that they make me think outside the box," said playwright May Lee-Yang. "Some of the premises are pretty funky."